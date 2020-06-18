Everything I wish I knew before playing ‘The Last Of Us Part II’

The combat in The Last Of Us Part II is desperate, frantic and could be described with plenty of other stress-inducing adjectives. The best way to unravel your opponents in this game is through stealth. If you try to play like you’re Nathan Drake and run and gun, you will be turned into mush very quickly by the game’s intricate damage system, which can make every fight into a claustrophobic game of hide and seek.

To combat the… combat you need to use Silencers and Trip Mines, and upgrade them with supplements. The Silencer attachment is your best friend, and you can increase its durability so you can kill a whole group of enemies without alerting anyone later down the line. Just make sure you watch its durability because if you fire with the last safe round by mistake, you will make a ton of noise and alert a full group.

Trip Mines are also great for stealth. If you lay a few down and escape the area, you can use throwables to bait enemies towards them and watch the chaos from afar with a scoped rifle. It’s also worth figuring out how to turn Clickers onto human enemies when the game throws you into these mixed situations. Alerting Clickers may not sound like good advice, but if you’re safe and your enemies aren’t, you won’t even have to fight if the zombies do all of your work for you.

It’s also worth noting that both of the main factions in the game fight very differently. The Washington Liberation Front (aka WLF) is a group of highly aggressive warriors with high-tech weaponry. They’re very loud, and communicate in such a way that it’s easy to choreograph their movements. They will tell you when they’re hunting you or when they’re backing up – you’ll know if an attack is approaching. As such, they’re a lot easier to beat in stealth.

The Seraphites, on the other hand, will never communicate in English unless you really get the better of them and they’re screaming in desperation – most of the time they’ll just be whistling at each other. Strangely enough, you can cotton on to the tone of each whistle to understand their movements eventually, but for the most part you need to watch your back if up against Seraphites as they can and will sneak up and kill Ellie in an instant(?) if you stay put for too long. Keep moving while facing them and be more careful about the materials you step on so you don’t get caught.