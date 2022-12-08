Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ushers in a brand new generation of Pokémon, and adds over 100 new monsters to catch and battle with. Some of these new Pokémon can be found all over the map, while others reside in more secret locations. There are six Legendary Pokémon to find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you’ll use one of them to traverse the open-world from the beginning of the game.

Legendary Pokémon are few and far between in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but well worth seeking out. Two are pretty easy to get, though depending on which version you pick up you won’t be able to get one of them. The remaining four are part of the Treasures of Ruin, a new quartet of powerful Legendary Pokémon that are tied to a collectible hunt.

Here are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legendary Pokémon. So far, there are six that can be found in-game, but we may see more added in the future.

‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ Legendary Pokémon list

There are currently six Legendary Pokémon that feature as part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Pokédex. They are as follows:

Koraidon

Miraidon

Wo-Chien

Chien-Pao

Ting-Lu

Chi-Yu

Koraidon is the Legendary Pokémon that’s exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. He is seen as a past version of the Pokémon Cyclizar, and runs on all-fours instead of using wheels. You’ll receive this Pokémon at the start of the game, but will need to complete the story in order to use it in battle.

Koraidon possesses the Orichalcum Pulse ability. This is a new ability introduced this generation, and causes harsh sunlight to wash over the battlefield. Koraidon’s attack is then boosted.

Miraidon

Miraidon is the exclusive Pokémon found in Pokémon Violet. It’s a futuristic version of the Pokémon Cyclizar and possesses a Dragon/Electric type. This Pokémon is given to the player at the start of the game, and can then be used to traverse the open-world.

Miraidon’s Hadron Engine is an Ability introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Miraidon turns the ground into Electric Terrain when it enters a battle. While Electric Terrain is active, Miraidon’s Special Attack is boosted.​

Wo-Chien

Wo-Chien is found inside the Grasswither Shrine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It is a Dark/Grass type, and is described as follows in the Pokédex:

“The grudge of a person punished for writing the king’s evil deeds upon wooden tablets has clad itself in dead leaves to become a Pokémon”.

Chien-Pao

Chien-Pao is found hiding in the Icerend Shrine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This one is an Ice/Dark type, and has the following Pokédex entry:

“This Pokémon can control 100 tons of fallen snow. It plays around innocently by leaping in and out of avalanches it caused”.

Ting-Lu

Ting-Lu is another of the Treasures of Ruin Legendary Pokémon, and is found in the Groundblight Shrine. This Pokémon is a Ground/Dark type, and has the following Pokédex entry:

“The fear poured into an ancient ritual vessel has clad itself in rocks and dirt to become a Pokémon”.

Chi-Yu

Finally we have Chi-Yu. This Ruinous Pokémon is found hiding in the Firescourge Shrine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a Fire/Dark type and has the following Pokédex entry:

“It controls flames burning at over 5,400 degrees Fahrenheit. It casually swims through the sea of Lava it creates by melting rock and sand”.

That's all of the Legendary Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more help with the game be sure to check out our guide on how many Pokémon there are in-game.

