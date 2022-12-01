If you’ve reached Medali in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you will need to complete a test before taking on the Normal-type Gym challenge. You’re tasked with working out how the locals order from the Treasure Eatery, a nearby restaurant. Once you’ve done so, you will be eligible to take on Larry at the Medali Gym, and earn a Gym Badge.

To solve the Normal Gym test you will need to collect four clues. Three of them can be obtained by battling three trainers found in Medali town. These trainers will offer up their clues after they have been beaten.

Here’s the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Medali Normal Gym test answers, and how to order a dish from Treasure Eatery like the locals do. Note that for this challenge, you will want your Pokémon to be around level 35. Let’s get started!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Normal Gym test answers

To solve the Medali Normal Gym test in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you will need to gain four clues. These will allow you to order a dish at the Treasure Eatery. First, head to the Treasure Eatery, it is marked on your map. Look for the courtyard opposite the building to find your first trainer battle. Beat them and they will give you a clue: the odd one out at the ice cream stand. Go to the stand and look at their selection. Grilled Rice Balls is the answer here.

Now, go to the area outside Sure Cans. This is to the southwest of the ice cream stand. There is another trainer there, beat them to get their clue. They will tell you to listen really carefully to the blue bird. This is nearby, sitting on a man’s shoulder. Stand next to it and wait for it to speak. It will eventually give you a clue: ‘Medium’.

The final trainer can be found next to the Gym building. You’ll see an outdoor amphitheatre, and a trainer standing nearby. Beat them to get the next clue. They will tell you to find a dark spot surrounded by stairs. This is the gate at the bottom of the amphitheatre. Just interact with the gate to get the clue: ‘Fire Blast’.

And for the fourth clue, just go inside the Treasure Eatery and speak to the business man sitting at the back. He will give you the final clue: ‘Lemon’.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Normal Gym test local dish solution

Now that you have all four clues required to order a dish at the Treasure Eatery, pick the following options:

Grilled Rice Balls Medium serving Extra crispy Lemon

Once you have ordered this dish, the business man you met earlier will stand up. He is actually the Gym leader! You can now take on the Medali Gym, which uses Normal-type Pokémon. Bring some Ghost and Fighting Pokémon to make the fight easier.

That’s how to complete the Medali Gym test in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on what order to take on the Badges in the main story.

