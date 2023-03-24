Resident Evil 4 Remake has three main sections, the second being the Castle. It’s filled with crossbow-wielding enemies, as well as giant trolls and rabid dogs. You’ll also come across Square Lock Boxes while exploring, which can only be opened using a special key called the Cubic Device.

To find the Square Lock Box key, you will need to follow the main story until you reach the Castle Armory. This holds a particularly difficult fight, but afterwards you’ll get the Cubic Device, which is well worth the effort.

Here’s where to find the Cubic Device, so that you can open the various Square Lock Boxes in Resident Evil 4 Remake, as well as some info on what you’ll get from each one.

How to open Square Lock Boxes in ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’

To open Square Lock Boxes in Resident Evil 4 Remake you will need to find the Cubic Device. This is found after the Armory section, which is reached by following the main story path. You will fight off a bunch of suits of armor, with a little help from Ashley. Once you’ve beaten them, the Cubic Device can be found in the next room, inside a Treasure Box. We’ve included its location on the map below:

There are a few Square Lock Boxes in the Castle Area of Resident Evil 4 Remake. The first can be found in the top lefthand corner of the Audience Chamber room. The one that you will really want to go after, however, is found in the Library. You will only be able to open it after going back through the Library as Leon. We’ve shown this on the map below. The reason to do this is because it’s the only way to get the CQBR Assault Rifle.

Once you have the Cubic Device, just slot it into the Square Lock Boxes, and rotate it until the shape matches the slot. Try to look at what shapes are at the edges, and then twist the cube to line it up. The lock box will then open.

That’s how to open Square Lock Boxes in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more help with the game be sure to check out our guide on how to Parry effectively.

