There are many locations to visit across the explorable ocean in Skull and Bones. But one core one you might want to head to as soon as you can is found far away from where your pirate adventure begins. This is the Skull and Bones Kaa Mangrove location.

This outpost holds some great treasures for you to find on land, as well as another location to travel to if you need to dart across the ocean, but don’t want to sail the entire way. However, you will have to make a long journey to get there.

The Kaa Mangrove location in Skull and Bones is on the far west side of the map between the Reef Sea and Pilot Bay. The docking location is in between two relatively large islands and can be approached from the south before heading north into the bay where the outpost is.

Thankfully, the journey from east to west after the initial tutorial of the game isn’t too treacherous providing you have upgraded your sail at least once and got a set of cannons. This will allow you to defend yourself. But, there aren’t that many pirates along this route so you should be able to reach this outpost without much trouble.

Once here, you can claim it, find a Castaway Camp and Corrupt Compagnie camp, as well as a small area to explore on foot. You will naturally end up here but can buy some high-end blueprints for ship customization items, weapons, and additional food and cooking ingredients.

