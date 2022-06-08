‘Spider-Man’ PC release date, ‘Miles Morales’, trailer and everything else you need to know

Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC, with Miles Morales to follow later on in the year. Sony announced the PC port during its State of Play event on June 8, where a trailer was shown.

We have a firm release date for both games, as well as a look at what will be included once Spidey has swung over to PC platforms. There’s DLC to enjoy, and some technical details on what players can expect in terms of visual fidelity and performance.

To help keep you in the loop, we’ve collected everything we know so far about Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales on PC. We’ll take a look at the release date, embed any trailers that are released, and keep the page updated with the latest developments leading up to launch.

‘Spider-Man Remastered’ PC release date

Spider-Man Remastered will launch August 12, 2022. You’ll be able to play with a controller, or on mouse and keyboard.

‘Miles Morales’ PC release date

Miles Morales will launch Fall, 2022, a little after the release of the first game. This is very much a separate game, and released on the PS5 originally. It focuses on Miles, showing his first year with powers, as he watches over New York while Peter takes a vacation.

Trailer

Only a short trailer was shown at the State of Play event where Spider-Man PC was announced. You can view it below:

Are the DLCs included?

Spider-Man Remastered comes with The City That Never Sleeps DLC pack. This includes three main story expansions featuring Black Cat, Hammerhead and Silver Sable. Miles Morales does not currently have DLC associated with it.

Who’s developing the PC ports?

While Insomniac Games developed the original Spider-Man and its sequel, a company called Nixxes Software is handling the PC versions.

Jurjen Katsman, Nixxes’ Founder and Senior Director of Development, shared a few words about the games’ PC development journey over on the PS Blog. This is what he had to say:

“I am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, the shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring. It allows our team to leverage our technical expertise and focus on creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer.

Our team has always been big fans of the work from Insomniac and partnering with them to bring Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC in the best way we can is something we are incredibly excited about.”

When will we hear more?

Not much else has been shown on the PC versions of both Spider-Man games. The blog post we mentioned before teases a ‘divebomb into tech specs another time,’ so we’ll have to wait to see how the games handle on PC platforms.

That’s all you need to know about the PC versions of Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales. For more on Spider-Man, read our 4-star review of Miles Morales on PS5.

