Will ‘Stellar Blade’ come to PC?

Stellar Blade is one of Sony‘s biggest premium titles this year and it is coming from a little-known Korean developer, Shift Up. This is their first title and it looks to be an ambitious blend of Devil May Cry V‘s style, NieR Automata‘s narrative tone, and other action games like Vanquish and Parasite Eve.

But, is Sony releasing the game on PC at the same time as PS5, as it has done with other games this year and last year, such as Helldivers 2?

Unfortunately, Stellar Blade hasn’t been announced for PC and Shift Up has made no suggestions that the game will hit the platform when the game launches on April 26, 2024. Therefore, the game is set to be a PS5 exclusive initially as Sony is publishing the game.

As always, there is a chance that Sony will release the game on PC and publish it, or let another company get the publishing right to the game on PC, as we have seen with Death Stranding and 505 Games. But, that will likely happen a few months down the line, if at all.

Trailers for the game don’t have any exclusivity terms and conditions at the end either which suggests Sony isn’t locking it from being on other platforms – they simply chose to only release it on PS5 initially.

Therefore, we’d say the chances of the game coming to PC are 50/50, depending on if Sony themselves decide to publish it, someone else swoops in, or Shift Up release the game on PC themselves. We will be sure to keep this article updated as the game launches and afterwards if the release plans on PC change.

If you are keen to check out the game, then be sure to play the Stellar Blade demo which is now available on PS5. But, if you don’t have a console, you can look forward to some other great 2024 games we still are excited for.