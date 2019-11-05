Eminem “side[s] with Chris Brown” over Rihanna assault in leaked song snippet

The track is said to have been recorded a decade ago

Eminem appears to “side with Chris Brown” over assaulting Rihanna in what is thought to be a leaked track snippet.

A Reddit user uploaded a seven-second clip titled ‘(SNIPPET) Eminem – Things Get Worse (Rihanna Diss)’ earlier this week, which is said to have been recorded during sessions for Marshall Mathers’ 2009 album, ‘Relapse’.

“Of course I side with Chris Brown, I’d beat a bitch down too,” spits Eminem in the track which went on to become B.o.B’s ‘Things Get Worse’ in 2011.

Despite the line being removed for the final version, the rapper does say he “murdered” Dakota Fanning – who was then 16 years old – and “put Natasha Bedingfield in a washer” in the release.

You can hear the snippet in the post below.

The leaked line appears to have been tracked shortly after Chris Brown physically attacked Rihanna in 2009. The then-couple were involved in an altercation while on their way to the Grammys that year, and Brown was later found guilty of felony assault.

Eminem and Rihanna have collaborated on a number of occasions following the recording of the song – joining forces on the singles ‘Love The Way You Lie’, ‘Numb’ and ‘The Monster’.

NME has contacted representatives of Eminem for comment.

Back in 2017, Chris Brown was accused of “blaming” Rihanna for his assault on the pop star. He was criticised by various domestic abuse charities over comments he made detailing an argument the couple had after a woman he previously slept with attended the same pre-Grammys party.