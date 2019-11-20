‘It: Chapter Two’ screenwriter details potential Pennywise spin-off and deleted scenes “supercut”

"'It' was on this planet for a very, very, very long time and that’s a lot of bloodshed and a lot of stories to tell."

An It: Chapter Two screenwriter has teased the idea of a Pennywise spin-off movie.

Gary Dauberman, who worked on both It films, also discussed the release of a deleted scenes “supercut” from the second film.

The second adaptation of Stephen King’s novel came out earlier this year, and Dauberman has been discussing the potential to expand the It franchise into more films.

“I do think it’s possible,” he told ComicBookMovie. “Anything in the Stephen King Universe interests me but there’s only so much of the story we could tell in the two movies.

“There are definitely elements of the novel you could expand on and make its own movie. It’s just a question of whether or not people want to see it but I do think It was on this planet for a very, very, very long time and that’s a lot of bloodshed and a lot of stories to tell and I think you could do that for sure.”

Going on to discuss a potential supercut of It: Chapter 2 deleted scenes, saying: “I know Andy [Muschietti, director] has an idea about a ‘supercut’ which I would love to see but we cut things for a reason so if there was something I desperately wanted to see or wanted put in there, we could have found a way to put it in.

“That’s not to say that the stuff that’s not in there isn’t great but we put the stuff that’s in the movie there because that’s what makes it better.”

“I can’t think of anything offhand where I’d say I wish we hadn’t cut that and I can’t wait for people to see but I think there’s plenty of things there that fans would love to check out if there was to be a ‘supercut.'”

Dauberman’s comments follow actor Bill Skarsgård revealing that a third movie could be in the works.

NME‘s review of It: Chapter Two called the sequel a “funny, fright-filled ode to horror heritage,” with Alex Flood writing: “For the most part, Muschietti’s sequel is a tightly-constructed potboiler that balances humour and horror in a satisfying way. As a bonus, Derry’s bloodthirsty harlequin has a hinted-at backstory that’s perfect for a prequel. Who knows? Pennywise may have the last laugh after all.”