Christopher Nolan responds to claims he doesn’t allow chairs on set

A spokesperson for Christopher Nolan has responded to claims that the filmmaker does not allow chairs on his film sets.
The response follows a conversation started by actress Anne Hathaway, who said Nolan “doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working.”
Those claims have now been denied by a spokesperson of Nolan’s. “For the record, the only things banned from [Christopher Nolan’s] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully),” Kelly Bush Novak of ID publicity said in a statement provided to IndieWire.
“The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set.
“Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.”