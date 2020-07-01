Christopher Nolan responds to claims he doesn’t allow chairs on set

A spokesperson for Christopher Nolan has responded to claims that the filmmaker does not allow chairs on his film sets.

The response follows a conversation started by actress Anne Hathaway, who said Nolan “doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working.”

Those claims have now been denied by a spokesperson of Nolan’s. “For the record, the only things banned from [Christopher Nolan’s] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully),” Kelly Bush Novak of ID publicity said in a statement provided to IndieWire.

Advertisement

“The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set.

“Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.”

In her initial statement, Hathaway had praised the seemingly nontraditional approach of Christopher Nolan.

“I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion,” she said. “It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.”

Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet is due for release this summer. The film, a spy thriller about time travel, was scheduled for July 17, but has now been pushed back twice in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Tenet will now be released in cinemas on August 12.