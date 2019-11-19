‘Joker’ script is now available to read in full online

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver have also shared a declaration of the film's intentions

The script for Joker is now available to read in full online.

Todd Phillips’ record-breaking origin story, starring Joaquin Phoenix, came to cinemas last month.

The script, available to read in full here, begins with a declaration of the film’s intentions from director Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, who he co-wrote the film’s screenplay with.

“This story takes place in its own universe,” the statement begins.

“It has no connection to any of the DC films that have come before it. We see it as a classic Warner Bros. movie. Gritty, intimate and oddly funny, the characters live in the real world and the stakes are personal.

It continues: “Although it is never mentioned in the film, this story takes place in the past. Let’s call it 1981. It’s a troubled time. The crime rate in Gotham is at record highs. A garbage strike has crippled the city for the past six weeks. And the divide between the “haves” and the “have-nots” is palpable. Dreams are beyond reach, slipping into delusions. TP/SS”

Yesterday (November 18) it was revealed that US President Donald Trump reportedly screened Joker at the White House, and was apparently a fan of the movie.

Joker recently became the most profitable comic book movie ever as well as highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.