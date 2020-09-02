Letitia Wright delivers heartbreaking spoken word piece in tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright has taken to Instagram to deliver a six-minute spoken-word piece in tribute to her late Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman.

Backed with a video consisting of footage of sunrises, the ocean and flowers blooming, Wright solemnly opens her piece with: “It is written that there is nothing new under the sun, but the sun stood still that morning.”

“Refusing to shine. Dark clouds surrounding. Confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep.”

“I didn’t know this was what I was waking up to,” she continues. “My brother, an angel on Earth departed. A soul so beautiful. When you walked into the room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”

“Words can’t describe how I feel – how we all feel – that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye. I messaged you a couple times but I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much. Against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.”

The piece then goes on to describe how Wright felt upon meeting Boseman for the first time.

“And I’ll never forget the day that I met you,” she says. “Before I got on the plane to LA for my first meeting with you, God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such. And I always did, and I always will.”

“But now my heart is broken,” she continues. “Searching for old messages of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand, as if it was for eternity. I thought we had more time and many more years to come. For more laughter and more moments of me picking on you on set. Leaning my head on your shoulders in the Throne Room as Ryan gave us notes. I thought this would be forever. This hurts. I’m trusting God to heal all wounds.”

She concludes the piece by saying, “It is also written that all things are made new, there is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life. And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you’ve planted on the Earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful.

“You’re forever in my heart.”

Text at the end of the video says that the words were written by Wright, with the soft music produced by Montell Fish and JKD Stay Free.

Boseman passed earlier this week after a four year battle with colon cancer, at age 43.

Wright is just the latest of the Black Panther cast and crew to offer their tributes to the actor, following Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and director Ryan Coogler.

In addition, the final tweet posted by the profile of late actor Chadwick Boseman – confirming his passing – is now the most liked post in Twitter’s history.