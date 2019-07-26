Soho's Sounds Of The Universe store will have exclusive vinyl, t-shirts and more in advance of the film's release, and the chance to win early screening tickets

London music store Sounds Of The Universe is set to host a special event celebrating the release of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming ninth film ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’.

The film hits screens on August 14, but a few weeks earlier on July 30, the Soho shop will be giving fans a chance to grab early screening tickets, alongside a host of limited edition merchandise from the film.

The event will take place at the shop at 7 Broadwick Street from 10am on Tuesday 30th July.

The first 60 people through the door will get tickets to a special early screening of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ in London on August 6, and there are also four limited-edition movie posters, an exclusive t-shirt and an exclusive version of the vinyl copy of the film’s soundtrack.

The soundtrack for ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ was revealed earlier this week. The 31-track compilation features the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond and Deep Purple. It was released via Columbia today (July 26) to coincide with the film’s US release. It’s available on CD, vinyl and digitally.

Its songs are themed to tie in with 1960s Hollywood.