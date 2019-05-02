Robert Downey Jr. had “mixed feelings” about Iron Man’s arc in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The MCU movie finally debuted in cinemas last week

Robert Downey Jr. initially had “mixed feelings” when he first learned of Iron Man / Tony Stark’s arc in Avengers: Endgame, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame are posted below

Downey Jr. played the superhero once again in the much-anticipated film, which finally hit cinemas last week. Endgame, however, marked the actor’s final appearance in the franchise as the character; a role he had played since 2008’s Iron Man.

Reflecting on the making of the film, the Russo brothers have now spoken about how they let Downey Jr. know about the conclusion of his character’s arc and how they were determined to make sure the actor was “comfortable” with the ending.

“We did pitch Robert his arc, because he kicked off the entire MCU,” Anthony Russo told The Hollywood Reporter this week. “The Tony Stark arc is the longest and perhaps fullest in the MCU. Once we decided we wanted this kind of ending for the character, we certainly wanted to make sure Robert was comfortable with it, just because of his enormous contribution to the MCU.”

Revealing that he and his brother Joe went to meet Downey Jr. to “pitch it out”, Anthony continued: “A lot of the actors are not opinionated about what we do. They like the fact that we are sort of in control of these stories and we are driving where they should go and we have a vision for where they should go and they trust in that.

“I think Downey may have had mixed emotions about thinking about [where Tony Stark ends up in Endgame]. But I think, at the end of the day, he totally accepted it.”

Earlier this week, reported projections of Downey Jr.'s expected salary from Endgame emerged.