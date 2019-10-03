‘Star Wars” Mark Hamill and Adam Driver team up to find missing dog

The actors successfully found the missing Javelot via a social media campaign

Star Wars actors Mark Hamill and Adam Driver recently teamed up to help find a missing dog.

Javelot, a nine-year-old dog belonging to director Leos Carax, went missing while the crew were filming a scene for the movie Annette in Belgium.

Driver filmed a video appealing for fans’ help in finding Javelot. “If anyone has seen him please give us a call,” he said. “He’s very much a member of the family to the crew. We will put you in the movie, we’ll give you chocolate, we’ll christen your child – we will do anything as a way of saying thank you.”

As Driver doesn’t have his own social media accounts, he asked his Star Wars co-star Hamill to help to spread the word. “We want to make sure he is warm-has shelter & fed-watch video for more info,” Hamill tweeted alongside Driver’s video, which you can watch above.

Javelot has reportedly now been found.

Hamill and Driver will both appear in the forthcoming Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which will conclude the current trilogy, as Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren respectively.

Two new characters set to feature in the movie were recently unveiled. A YouTube live-stream gave fans a glimpse at toy versions of both Boolio and Badu Frik, as well as at Keri Russell’s character Zorri.