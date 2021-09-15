‘Twins’ sequel in the works with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito

A sequel to Twins is officially in the works, with Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger reprising their roles.

The pair will once more play unlikely brothers Vincent and Julian respectively, with Tracy Morgan now on board to play a third long lost sibling in the new film called Triplets.

Ivan Reitman will be returning to direct the sequel, 33 years after the original was released.

“Twins was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them,” Reitman told Deadline.

“It was, ‘I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.’ We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on Coming 2 America, he got himself booked up heavily. And we knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year.

“I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we’ll go out and try and put the money together and get it made.”

Describing the synopsis of the new film, Reitman said: “Secretly, there was a third baby born, a Black baby, who hasn’t been in touch with his siblings. They don’t know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it’s how they achieve a bond together after all these years.

“It’s really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along. These guys have great chemistry together, and you can see that in the reel, and how much energy they bring out in each other.”

There’s no release date confirmed for Triplets yet, while the film seeks distribution as part of the ongoing Toronto Film Festival market.

Meanwhile, Ivan Reitman’s son Jason Reitman will soon be releasing his new Ghostbusters film Afterlife, which will premiere in cinemas on November 12.