Notting Hill and Friends With Benefits are among some of the films showing this Valentine’s Day.

The TV schedule is packed with movies to enjoy today, ranging from romcoms to Rocky.

Some of the highlights include the 2021 movie starring Callum Turner, Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones and Joe Alwyn, The Last Letter From Your Lover, and the 2011 film based of the David Nicholl’s book, One Day, which has just been adapted into a Netflix series.

Advertisement

Whether it’s emotional romantic movies you’re after, or a Shakespeare-adapted comedy in 10 Things I Hate About You, there are plenty of great titles to choose from today.

What films are on TV this Valentine’s Day?

A Dangerous Affair – Channel 5, 2:15pm

It Should Happen To You – Film4, 2:45pm

Robin And Marian – Film4, 4:30pm

Advertisement

One Day – Film4, 6:40pm

Rocky Balboa – ITV4, 8pm

10 Things I Hate About You – Film4, 9pm

Weird Science – BBC Three 9:45

The Last Letter From Your Lover – BBC One, 10:40pm

Notting Hill – ITV1, 10:45pm

Friends With Benefits – Film4, 11pm

Elsewhere on streaming services, many new titles have been added to Netflix to enjoy this Valentine’s Day. Highlights include The Devil Wears Prada, Players, and Oscar-winning movie, Green Book.

Some recently added titles on Prime Video include Four Weddings And A Funeral, Twilight, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and new film starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, Foe.

To prevent you from spending time scrolling on Netflix for romcoms this Valentine’s Day, there’s a useful hidden code which will take you directly to the content you’re looking for.