Martin Scorsese has revealed he’s not yet watched Joker, the DC hit he was originally asked to produce, and indicated that he might never bother.

The Irishman director was speaking about the films he most enjoyed in 2019 when he was asked about the Joaquin Phoenix-starring blockbuster.

After name-checking Bong Joon Ho’s horror film Parasite, Scorsese told The New York Times that he hasn’t yet watched Joker – and seemingly doesn’t intend to.

“I saw clips of it,” he said. “I know it,” he added, in reference to reading the script and considering producing the movie. “So it’s like, why do I need to? I get it. It’s fine.”

Scorsese’s New York City-based films The King of Comedy (1982) and Taxi Driver (1976) are widely regarded as key influences on Joker’s fictional, grubby metropolis.

His comments come months after he enraged fans by claiming that Marvel “isn’t cinema”.

The legendary filmmaker conceded that the comic book movies, which include the Avengers series and the likes of Doctor Strange and Spider-Man are “well made” but doesn’t like them. “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” he told Empire.

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” he added.

Meanwhile, Scorsese has asked would-be viewers to avoid watching The Irishman on their phones.

The film, which is available to watch now on Netflix, is a 3.5 hour gangster epic starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro that Scorsese hopes people will watch “on a big screen”.