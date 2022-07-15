An “intense action horror” ‘Aliens’ game is in the works

Developer Survios is working on a new Aliens game in partnership with 20th Century Games.

The new game will be a single player action-horror game taking place between the events of the original Alien and its sequel Aliens. According to the game’s official website, the premise will follow “a battle hardened veteran” with “a vendetta against the Xenomorphs.”

Survios is best-known for creating virtual reality games such as Creed: Rise to Glory and The Walking Dead: Onslaught. The studio plans to “take full advantage of expertise in creating immersive and authentic gaming experiences” in order to release this new Aliens venture on PC, consoles and virtual reality devices. The game will be developed in Unreal Engine 5.

Survios and 20th Century Games have announced more information regarding the title will be revealed during San Diego Comic-Con. The developers will be taking part in the ‘Alien: Expanding a Dark and Frightening Universe” panel on July 21.

The studio is still hiring for a multitude of roles on this new Aliens project which suggests the game is still in very early development. The developer’s website states “Survios continues to build out its top-tier development team with talented creatives and veterans from the entertainment and games industries. If you are passionate about Aliens, and are interested in joining our team, check out the available job opportunities.”

This new project is unrelated to the ongoing development of Aliens: Dark Descent, a top-down tactical shooter announced at this year’s Summer Game Fest.

