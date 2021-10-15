‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ patch 6 adds Sorcerer class and a fiery new region

Patch six for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released, allowing fans to jump in as the new Sorcerer class and delve into the region of Grymforge.

Released yesterday (October 14), patch six is the biggest content update so far for Baldur’s Gate 3, sitting at an impressive 37 GB download size.

The large update includes the new Sorcerer class, a popular Dungeons And Dragons class that can modify and tweak their spells to have unique effects. Sorcerers have two subclasses – Wild Magic and Draconic Bloodline.

Wild Magic users can power up their spells at risk of incurring a random effect, which can range from setting everyone around you on fire to gaining the ability to teleport. Those who pick Draconic Bloodline will gain spells relevant to their ancestor, for example Red Dragon descendants will gain access to Burning Hands.

Outside of the Sorcerer, weapon-based characters will now have access to “up to three lethal signature moves” to give them more choices for dealing with foes.

A full list of Sorcerer spells and weapon skills can be found in the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 also has a large new area explore. The subterranean Grymforge region is reached through the Underdark, which the patch notes describe as “an ancient Sharran fortress featuring new content, quests, combat, and mysterious NPCs to face”.

Fans will notice that Baldur’s Gate 3 looks much better with patch six, as it has received a “massive graphical overhaul” that includes a revamped lighting system with volumetric fog and lighting. There’s also support for Nvidia’s DLSS 2.3, as well as improved HDR rendering.

