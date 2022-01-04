‘Cyberpunk 2077’ patch 1.5 and DLC leak denied by dev

An alleged Cyberpunk 2077 leak pertaining to patch 1.5 and the upcoming DLC (downloadable content) has been denied by developer CD Projekt Red.

The 4chan leak, as pointed to by Forbes, has now been taken down, as it leads to a 404 page. It alleges that the game will undergo a soft-relaunch, and be titled Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition, be revealed around February, and feature lots of new content.

The Global PR director at CD Projekt Red, Radek Grabowski, told Forbes in a Twitter response that “this thing does not add up”. While there’s a lot of detail in the supposed leak, categorical denial from PR at CD Projekt Red should be noted.

According to Forbes, the leak had some parts pulled from datamined files as well, which could add to the leak’s validity. The new features in patch 1.5 allegedly include barbershops, a garage, improved AI, revamped loot system, new UI and a transmog system. The free DLC will supposedly be bundled in and include four weapon packs, new game plus, apartment customisation and new gigs.

There were apparently details and images of the Cyberpunk 2077 anime, a new area in the game called the “combat zone” (which features two gangs fighting it out, with an atmosphere apparently similar to S.T.A.L.K.E.R) and a futuristic cyberpunk take on something like Gwent from The Witcher 3.

It of course needs to be said that some of this, all of it, or none of it could end up being true.

