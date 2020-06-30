GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Gaming News

EGX 2020 has been cancelled, digital event to take its place

“We are really excited about working to deliver an incredible digital event accessible to even more people”

By Daniel Hollis
EGX
EGX 2017. Credit: EGX

Eurogamer Expo (EGX) for 2020 has been cancelled and will be replaced with a digital event running from 12 – 20 September.

The event has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and was originally due to take place between the 17 – 20 September. EGX will now be partnering with PAX Online to create EGX Digital.

The event will allow attendees to view “the online show that celebrates the very best in gaming from the comfort of your own home.” It will be free to view and promises “to bring you an epic virtual gaming experience.”

In an email sent out announcing the news, the company provided further details into the event which reads: “Attendees can expect many of their favourite features from the show, including landmark sessions with developers, panels, playable games; Let’s Play content with some of the biggest names in gaming; competitive gaming; hundreds of indie titles, Meets and Greets and much more.

Advertisement

“Free to everyone, EGX Digital will offer an unmissable 9day experience to make new friends and discover the latest from the global gaming community.”

EGX
EGX 2018. Credit: EGX

Anyone who has purchased tickets or had tickets transferred from the previously cancelled EGX Rezzed event will receive an automatic refund over the coming weeks.

The company also took to Twitter to release the news of the event’s cancellation and assured fans that the event will be back in 2021. “We’re sorry we won’t be able to see you in person this year as we had hoped,” the tweet states. “But we’re already planning for the epic return of EGX in 2021.”

The cancellation of EGX joins an array of other events who have also been forced to pull out of showcasing this year. E3 – the biggest gaming expo in the world – was forced to cancel its June event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while PAX Australia recently announced it would also be cancelling its upcoming expo.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.