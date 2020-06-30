EGX 2020 has been cancelled, digital event to take its place

Eurogamer Expo (EGX) for 2020 has been cancelled and will be replaced with a digital event running from 12 – 20 September.

The event has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and was originally due to take place between the 17 – 20 September. EGX will now be partnering with PAX Online to create EGX Digital

The event will allow attendees to view “the online show that celebrates the very best in gaming from the comfort of your own home.” It will be free to view and promises “to bring you an epic virtual gaming experience.”

In an email sent out announcing the news, the company provided further details into the event which reads: “Attendees can expect many of their favourite features from the show, including landmark sessions with developers, panels, playable games; Let’s Play content with some of the biggest names in gaming; competitive gaming; hundreds of indie titles, Meets and Greets and much more.

“Free to everyone, EGX Digital will offer an unmissable 9–day experience to make new friends and discover the latest from the global gaming community.”

Anyone who has purchased tickets or had tickets transferred from the previously cancelled EGX Rezzed event will receive an automatic refund over the coming weeks.

The company also took to Twitter to release the news of the event’s cancellation and assured fans that the event will be back in 2021. “We’re sorry we won’t be able to see you in person this year as we had hoped,” the tweet states. “But we’re already planning for the epic return of EGX in 2021.”

The cancellation of EGX joins an array of other events who have also been forced to pull out of showcasing this year. E3 – the biggest gaming expo in the world – was forced to cancel its June event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while PAX Australia recently announced it would also be cancelling its upcoming expo.

