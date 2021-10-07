Eidos-Montréal becomes first AAA studio to shift to a four-day workweek

Eidos-Montréal has announced that it will be switching to a four-day workweek, becoming the first AAA studio to make the change.

Over the past year, most game studios and publishers have been working remotely due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, allowing for safer work conditions.

Following this change, Eidos-Montréal has announced in a new Twitter post that it, along with Eidos-Sherbrooke, will be adapting its studio to the “new realities of work” and will introduce a four-day workweek instead of the typical five.

“After remote working and the hybrid model, we’re shifting to the 4-day work week! A better work-life balance for even more innovative games,” the studio said.

In a new Q&A blog post detailing the changes, Eidos-Montréal went on to say that the idea is “not to condense the working hours into four days, but rather to review our ways of doing things and our quality time invested, with the aim of working better”.

It was also confirmed that the Montreal and Sherbrooke studios would be officially closed on Fridays, “without changing the working conditions currently in place nor the salaries of employees”, thus switching from the 40-hour week to 32-hour.

Eidos-Montréal continued in the Q&A post, saying: “Concretely, we want to reduce the time at work, but increase the quality of this time invested, whether it’s on a team-basis or for the studio as a whole. A promising right balance for everything.”

Eidos-Montréal, who works under the publisher Square Enix, is responsible for developing Marvel’s Avengers, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and the upcoming title Marvel’s Guardian’s Of The Galaxy.

