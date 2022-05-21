‘Final Fantasy 14’ was Square Enix’s best performer of the past year

Square Enix has released its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, revealing that Final Fantasy 14 was the best performer.

The financial results, which were published on May 13, indicate that the net sales for the Japanese publisher were 365.2billion yen (£2.29billion) while its profit was 51billion yen (£320million), which was up by 90 per cent (via, VGC).

Square Enix’s digital entertainment section also reported an increase from 263.9 billion yen (£1.652nillion) in sales to 279.6 billion yen (£1.75billion), which is up by six per cent year-over-year.

In terms of best performing games, it was identified that the Final Fantasy 14‘s latest expansion Endwalker was “a major contribution” to the publisher’s sales and operating income compared to the previous year.

The massively multiplayer online game (MMO) also saw “a sharp rise in the number of monthly paying subscribers”, while games featured in the HD games sub-segment category – such as Babylon’s Fall, Outriders, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Nier Replicant – saw a decline.

Additionally, it was revealed that Square Enix sold a total of 39.13million games (both HD games and MMO) during the period, but was down from 49.9million units compared to the previous fiscal year. Digital games account for 78 per cent of unit sales and the revenue generated from game sales during the year was 90 per cent.

Elsewhere, according to game director Tetsuya Nomura, Final Fantasy 7 Remake news will be shared next month. The news will reportedly tie into the 25th anniversary of the original Final Fantasy 7, and will most likely include information on the sequel to the remake.

In other news, Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida recently announced that the game’s housing lottery bug has finally been fixed, allowing players to successfully obtain their in-game home.