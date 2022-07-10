‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ locations to be visited in new order

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will feature the same locations as the 1997 original, but Square Enix has explained that players may not visit them in the exact same order.

A new interview with Japanese site Dengeki (from July 7) saw Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth executive producer Yoshinori Kitase, producer Mariko Sato and creative director Tetsuya Nomura speak about the development and new direction of the remake sequel.

Kitase and Nomura explained that whilst many locations from the original will return, players will visit them in a different order.

“I can’t reveal the specific scope of the story, but there are no major events from the original version that are missing from the entire story,” said Kitase. ”However, in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you will not necessarily visit the locations that appeared in the original version in the exact same order. Some locations are visited in a different order.”

Nomura then clarified: “It’s just that the order in which you visit the locations has changed, but don’t worry, it doesn’t mean that some locations have been lost entirely.”

With the shift to multi-platform, it could be that this change in order for locations was a necessity, but the pair don’t elaborate further on the decision process behind this, other than the interviewer mentioning: “At first glance, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth seemed like an open world,” which Nomura evades slightly saying, “This time it was just a teaser trailer to announce the title, so there is little information. I wonder if it will be the next time you will see information that will surprise everyone.”

From Nomura’s hints, it’s going to be an exciting announcement for Rebirth when we next hear from the Square Enix team.

The quotes in this article were originally in Japanese, but we’ve translated them using Google Translate.

