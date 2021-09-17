Gayming Awards will return in 2022 with in-person event

Following an inaugural virtual event earlier this year, the Gayming Awards will return in 2022 with an in-person event

“I’m delighted and honoured to be able to bring back the Gayming Awards for a second year,” said Robin Gray, founder of Gayming Magazine, about the announcement.

“We were blown away by the amount of support year one got both by fans and sponsors, it really shows the value in an awards show dedicated to queer excellence in video games.”

Taking place April 2022, the in-person ceremony will take place in London and be broadcast globally via Twitch. Nominations will open later this year for an even bigger range of categories.

As per the press release, “spanning from AAA titles to creator showcases, everybody pioneering more representation across the industry will have an opportunity and platform.”

The #GaymingAwards, presented by @Twitch are BACK for 2022! ✨ Join us for a night of celebration, revelry, and history with the icons of queer geek culture 🌈🕹️ The pink carpet rolls out in London, April 2022 💃 — Gayming Magazine (@gaymingmag) September 16, 2021

“The LGBTQIA+ community makes an unprecedented and invaluable contribution to the video game landscape and we are beyond thrilled to partner with the Gayming Awards to both celebrate and recognise this,” said Matt Webster, Senior Director of Marketing for EMEA at Twitch about the partnership. “We can’t wait to collaborate closely over the coming months and make next year’s event even more successful, both in person and live on Twitch.”

The awards set out to celebrate the achievements within global gaming culture that represent and champion the LGBTQ+ experience. Launched earlier this year, the digital-only ceremony was watched by over 150,000 unique viewers around the world, making it the largest LGBTQ+ event on Twitch over the past year.

Winners included Hades as Game of The Year, DEERA won LGBTQ Streamer of the Year, while If Found… won Best LGBTQ Indie Game and Best LGBTQ Narrative.

