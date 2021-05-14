‘Ghostrunner’ sequel announced for PC and next-gen consoles

505 Games have announced that a sequel to cyberpunk parkour action game Ghostrunner is in the works.

Ghostrunner 2 is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S by One More Level, the developer of the original game.

In a press statement shared via the game’s official Twitter account, 505 Games’ parent company Digital Bros Group has doubled its investment for the creation of Ghostrunner 2, giving the sequel an initial budget of 5million Euros.

“Ghostrunner is a brand with great potential, capable of contributing for a long time to the 505 Games product portfolio,” the statement reads.

We are thrilled to inform the Ghostrunner community that Ghostrunner 2 has been announced! You can read more details about this massive announcement below. More details will follow soon. Join us at https://t.co/5UagraKOtB to discuss this announcement with the community. pic.twitter.com/jJmoAVzVf8 — Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) May 13, 2021

“We are particularly excited about the future release of Ghostrunner 2. Together with One More Level, we have created a thrilling and engaging video game,” said Digital Bros co-CEO Raffaele Galante in the same press statement.

“This new collaboration deepens 505 Games presence within the Polish video game market, a reality now among the firsts in Europe for the development of video games, new projects and talents.”

Ghostrunner was released last October for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, selling over 600,000 copies in the first four months, before also receiving a Nintendo Switch port.

The press release also confirms that the game will be coming to next-gen consoles “by the end of 2021”.

NME’s review called Ghostrunner “an uncompromisingly hardcore action game that often overwhelms with frustrating enemies and slippery controls, tilting the difficulty over into unfair territory until you scrape by after the umpteenth time through luck rather than skill or memory.”

