itch.io is selling an almost 800-game bundle in support of abortion rights

itch.io is currently hosting a bundle for abortion funds in the US, and for $10 (£8.25) players can get almost 800 games.

The bundle is set to end on July 14, with $47,243 (£39,014) of the $50,000 (£41,291) goal raised at time of publication (July 4). The minimum cost of the bundle is $10, but itch.io allows players to donate as much above that number as they would like.

There are currently 792 games in the bundle, which have an estimated value of over $3,000 (£2,477).

A statement attached to the bundle reads: “100 per cent of the proceeds from this bundle will go to the National Network for Abortion Fund’s Collective Power Fund, which moves money directly to abortion funds across 20 plus US states, with a particular focus on the South and Midwest (where it is often most difficult to get access to abortions).

Folks, the indie bundle for abortion funds is live.

The bundle contains over 700 creations, among which is my game Lieve Oma.

It's worth over $3000, and you can get it for $10 or more. All proceeds go to the National Network for Abortion Fund. Please donate, RT and share! pic.twitter.com/sCuLYUBNX6 — florian veltman (@FlorianVltmn) July 4, 2022

“NNAF’s partnerships with these abortion funds provide direct resources and funds to many of the people most impacted by Roe v. Wade, towards immediate action.”

You can find a link to the bundle of games here.

itch.io’s bundle comes after the recent decision from the US Supreme Court to overturn the abortion protection ruling from Roe v. Wade, which made it legal at the federal level. Now individual US states are free to decide whether or not abortion is illegal.

According to a updated tracker from The New York Times, abortion is currently outright banned in eight US states, with five other states expected to follow. A number of other states have legal protection for abortion, whilst a few others are expected to expand access to them as soon as possible.

