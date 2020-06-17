KFC has opened up its own restaurant in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

KFC has opened a digital version of its restaurant in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for fans missing the fast-food chain.

The KFC Philippines official Twitter account revealed the opening up of its digital premise in which players can have the chance to visit the island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The island is fully decorated with its own KFC store, as well as a sectioned off area said to contain the chicken’s “secret recipe”.

You can check out a full island tour in the company’s tweet below.

Here’s a little sneak peek at our official branch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! Don’t miss out! Let our Virtual Colonel show you around to see the sights in this short tour. Got Animal Crossing? Wait for the link to be one of our lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/vA4mbOMhKm — KFC Philippines (@KFCPhilippines) June 17, 2020

Competitions will be held for players to win an 8 piece bucket of chicken. In order for players to win, they will have to scour the Animal Crossing: New Horizons island in the hopes of finding the islander dressed as the franchise famous Colonel Sanders.

It’s not as easy as simply finding him as players will have to wait for the invite link to appear on KFC Philippines social media pages. Once in, they will then have to hunt down the Colonel who will appear at certain times throughout the day. If found he will provide a code for players to screenshot for them then to send off to the company’s social media page.

Those who manage to complete this process will be rewarded with a code for an 8 piece bucket of chicken, restricted to stores in the Philippines.

Access to the island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will begin from June 17 and will continue up until June 22 with daily queues to gain a code to the island.