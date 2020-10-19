Mediatonic is working on round variations for ‘Fall Guys’

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is set to receive level variations as a mid-season update, Mediatonic has announced.

Season two of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout launched earlier this month (October 8) and introduced a medieval theme through multiple new stages, costumes and new battle pass tiers. The developer is now looking to spruce things up in a mid-season update by injecting some round variation into the game’s stages.

As teased via a tweet from the developer, one of the modes that could be receiving the upgrade is ‘Perfect Match’ – the memory matching mini-game. In an attempt to change the formula, a variation could be introduced to bring a swinging bar for players to avoid whilst also solving the puzzle.

Check out the round changes in the tweet below:

Working on level variations for the mid-season update… Community: Perfect Match is too easy

Devs: Hold my crown pic.twitter.com/PZZxYeZyYh — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 16, 2020

Round variations will work similarly to the mid-season update in the first season. Roughly half way through its life span, numerous new features were added to many pre-existing levels. A giant hammer known as the ‘Big Yeetus’ was added to a selection of levels and worked at offering a risk versus rewards sense of play. Players could avoid it entirely or attempt to use it and get themselves slung across the map towards the finish line.

Other modes also got a mix-up such as ‘Gate Crash’ changing up the sequence that the level’s doors moved, and other stages having tumbling fruit added to the equation.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is also crossing over with Sega’s iconic mascot, Sonic The Hedgehog. For a limited time players are able to purchase the much loved character’s outfit with in-game crowns.