New ‘Wasteland 3’ patch “significantly” reduces loading times

inXile Entertainment has released a new patch for Wasteland 3 that will reduce loading times by up to 60 per cent.

The update, which was released over the weekend, includes a tweak that “significantly changed how levels load”, the developer notes. As a result, loading times on PC will be reduced by up to 60 per cent, and an average of 25 per cent on consoles. Improvements for loading time, however, will still depend on a user’s system hardware.

However, inXile Entertainment also cautioned of changes to the game’s auto-save functionality due to the update. “As part of this change, auto-saves will no longer occur as a part of the level load, and instead happen concurrently. This can lead to situations where you’ve loaded into the next scene but an auto-save is still in-progress. Don’t close the game while the Ranger star is spinning,” it noted.

Advertisement

Besides improved loading time, the patch also includes fixes for a myriad of bugs and glitches, ranging from increased overall stability and gameplay progression issues. Check out the full patch notes here.

Last month, inXile Entertainment released the first post-launch patch for Wasteland 3 that fixed a number of issues plaguing the game, ranging from critical bugs to co-op problems. It smoothed out several game-breaking bugs that would “cause character and quest progression to be lost”. The same progression fixes were also been applied to co-op mode.

The patch also resolves “multiple issues” that have caused players to face “an infinite loading screen”, although inXile said that the problem is “still impacting some players and are investigating”.