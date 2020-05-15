Nintendo announces ‘Paper Mario: The Origami King’ for Switch

Nintendo has announced a new exclusive game for its Nintendo Switch console: Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Read More: Video games took me back to the golden age of Fighting Fantasy RPGs

The announcement was made via the release of a new trailer that showcases the game’s backstory, the gameplay and new abilities for Mario. Paper Mario: The Origami King is slated to arrive on July 17, and is the latest entry in the Paper Mario RPG series.

Check out the announcement trailer below.

Advertisement

The Mushroom Kingdom is cast into danger when the evil King Olly unleashes his plan to the over the entire world. Princess Peach’s castle has been bound by giant coloured streamers that have transported it to a distant mountain. King Olly has also diabolically transformed Bowser’s minions into Folded Soldiers and enlisted them in his treacherous cause, forcing Bowser to team up with Mario.

The Origami King will introduce a new ring-based battle system that lets players flex their puzzle-solving skills to maximize damage to enemies. Mario will also be equipped with a range of new tools to help him take back the kingdom.

One of Mario’s new abilities showcased in the trailer, called the 1000-Fold Arms, allows players to interact with the landscape by stretching out and pulling, peeling and revealing new locations, helping them to solve puzzles and uncover unexpected surprises.

Advertisement

The Paper Mario series, an RPG spin-off of the Super Mario series, first made its debut in 2000 on the N64. The Origami King will mark the series’s debut on the Switch, and the first installment in the franchise since 2016’s Paper Mario: Color Splash for the Wii U. Pre-orders are now available via Nintendo’s official website.