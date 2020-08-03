PlayStation is hosting a State Of Play presentation later this week

PlayStation has announced it will be hosting a State Of Play presentation later this week in which it will highlight a variety of upcoming titles from third-party developers.

The showcase will air on August 6 at 9pm BST and is confirmed to be over 40 minutes long. Viewers can tune into the event either via Twitch or YouTube.

In a PlayStation Blog post, the company outlined what audiences can expect to be revealed throughout the show. The main focus is third-party titles coming to both the PS4 and VR peripheral. Outside of this, there will also be a few updates on third-party and independent titles that were previously shown in the PS5 reveal back in June.

Advertisement

Expectations have also been managed as the post also states that there will be no updates for the upcoming PS5 console. That means no PS5 details on “hardware, business, preorders, or dates” will be shared and the company reiterated that the main “focus is squarely on showcasing some cool upcoming games coming to the broader PlayStation ecosystem”.

This event marks the first update from the company since the PS5 reveal in June revealed many upcoming third-party titles. Resident Evil Village was announced and brand new titles such as sci-fi horror Returnal also made an appearance.

A host of first-party titles from pre-existing franchises were also confirmed to be receiving sequels, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and a sequel to the popular PS4 title, Horizon Zero Dawn.