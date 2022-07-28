PS5 system beta introduces 1440p support and more

A new PS5 system software beta is rolling out today, and it includes 1440p support, gamelists, and more.

The 1440p support allows players to access a native 1440p output if the game being played supports it. It’s also noted that if a game is running at a higher native resolution, then there may be “improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to down to 1440p output”. Compatibility can simply be checked in the “Screen and Video” option screen within the system settings.

There is also now an option to compare 3D audio and stereo audio, making it easy to decide on a preference.

The update comes with plenty of other quality-of-life features, with the aforementioned gamelists being one of them. This can be accessed by going to the Your Collection tab and selecting ‘Create Gamelist’. Players can create up to 15 lists and include a total of 100 titles in each.

Others include the addition of notifications for when a party member is playing a game that you own, which can be used to immediately join the game that they’re playing, and in-progress activities being shown more prominently when resuming a game.

It’s now also possible to request party members to share their screen so you can watch their game footage and send stickers and voice messages in Game Base. Lastly, you can view a new friend’s profile from the ‘Accepted Requests’ list.

The beta is only limited to select invited participants in certain countries, with emails for access being handed out today (July 28). It’s noted that “some features available during the beta phase may not make it into the final version or may see significant changes”, and there is currently no specified date for the full release.

In other news, Xbox head Phil Spencer has expressed his excitement for the upcoming PlayStation exclusive God Of War Ragnarok.