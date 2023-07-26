‘Quantum Error’ skipping PS4 because it isn’t “fair” on players

TeamKill Media‘s Quantum Error is now no longer being developed for PlayStation 4 as it wouldn’t be “fair” to players when compared to the PlayStation 5 version.

Announced on July 25, the developer expressed its regret that this course of action has been taken as it was always its aim to release a cross-generation game.

Unfortunately, we are going to have to cancel the PS4 version of QE. Even with the game being made from the beginning for the PS5, we still had hopes we could make a PS4 version happen, but with the level of quality we have achieved with QE with gameplay running at 60fps, we have… — QUANTUM ERROR (@Quantum_Error) July 25, 2023

Advertisement

“Even with the game being made from the beginning for the PlayStation 5, we still had hopes we could make a PlayStation 4 version happen,” it said. “With the level of quality we have achieved with Quantum Error with gameplay running at 60 frames per second, we have reach the conclusion that there is no way for us to deliver a version on PlayStation 4 that would live up to what the PlayStation 5 is going to deliver.”

TeamKill Media does not want to do “too much downgrading” in Quantum Error‘s “assets, lighting, and much more” on the topic of the viability of the PlayStation 4 version. At the moment, there is no indicated release date for the game for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

“With the difference in memory and the slower HDD speed, it would be a very different experience that will not compare to the PlayStation 5 version and would not be fair to PlayStation 4 players,” it summarised.

Quantum Error is a cosmic horror wherein Fire Captains Jacob Thomas and Shane Costa respond to an emergency on the Monad Quantum Research Facility, situated on an island thirty miles off the shore of California.

What initially seems to be a desperate rescue mission as the inferno destroys more and more of the facility turns into a terrifying struggle for survival when Thomas and Costa discover what the scientists have really been researching.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Frictional Games revealed that its new games will not be in the horror genre so that the developer is able to place “greater focus on other emotional qualities.”