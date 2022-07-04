‘Skyrim’ co-op mod with quest syncing to release this week

Co-op Skyrim mod Together Reborn has received a full release date from its developers, and it’s this week.

Skyrim Together Reborn, as the name suggests, is a multiplayer mod for Bethesda’s 2011 RPG. The precursor to this mod was called Skyrim Together. However, this was scrapped in 2019 after the mod’s code was found to contain code copied from the popular Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE) without permission (via PC Gamer). After this huge setback, the codebase was scrapped and a new team was formed to develop the mod.

The mod is set to release on July 8 at 5PM BST, for free.

The team uploaded a video in May showing five players playing through Skyrim together. This version was not without its bugs but it appeared functional. This version also has quest syncing, meaning players are able to advance through the game’s questlines together.

The release on July 8 is intended to be a full 1.0 release, rather than a Beta test. In a Reddit post, the development team spoke about the trials of developing a multiplayer mod for a singleplayer game:

“Making multiplayer games is very hard. Making a singleplayer game into a multiplayer game without source code is near impossible, especially with a development team that consists of a handful of students doing this for free in their free time.

“Please keep that in mind when playing Reborn. The mod won’t be perfect. It will occasionally crash, some quests will break, there will be bugs. This is not fixable. This is just the reality of making a multiplayer mod instead of having a massive studio like Bethesda make a multiplayer game. Still, it’s playable, it’s fun, and it’s a lot better than the old Skyrim Together mod, which was the goal of Reborn.”

The official stance of the team is that other mods should not be installed due to potential compatibility issues. However, users can use GitHub to report which mods work and which don’t after testing. Creation Club mods are also not guaranteed to work.

Skyrim Together Reborn will release July 8 for Skyrim Anniversary Edition. Skyrim VR and Skyrim on Xbox Game Pass will not be supported.

In other news, itch.io is selling a bundle of almost 800 games in support of abortion rights.