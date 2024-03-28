‘Sonic Heroes’ remake reportedly being considered for Switch 2

Sonic Heroes, a 2000s platformer that was a mixed bag critically but is now a cult success, may be getting a remake, according to a report backed up by a leaker with a solid track record.

According to Universo Nintendo, its sources corroborated that SEGA is likely working on a Sonic Heroes remake in Unreal Engine 5 for a successor to the Nintendo Switch. These claims were backed up by leaker Midori, but they have since distanced themselves from the story. Now, they claim the game is simply being considered, and is not in active development.

Sonic Heroes is a 2003 platformer featuring a cast of 12 iconic Sonic characters, split into four teams of three. Players would control one primary character with the other two in the team following alongside. Each had a different speciality, speed, power, or flight. These skills would be used to solve platforming puzzles within each level, the player having to swap between team members on the fly.

What made Sonic Heroes unique was the ability to complete a different storyline for each of the four teams, providing four main stories and a fifth, hidden one, unlocked by completing each standard story and collecting all seven Chaos Emeralds.

This is correct information.

But there is not Sonic Adventure remakes right now. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) March 25, 2024

Sonic Heroes hasn’t gotten a remaster or port since its original release, despite many Sonic fans remembering it fondly. So, the potential for a remake on the Switch’s successor comes as welcome news.

SEGA union workers recently ratified a contract, becoming the first employees at a major North American studio to do so. This comes at the same time as SEGA lays off 240 staff across its European studios.

In other news, over £300,000 worth of Playdate consoles have gone missing in Las Vegas, which equates to around 2,000 missing consoles, and the company behind the product, Panic, is looking into it.