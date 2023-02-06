‘The Day Before’ is now being accused of ripping off ‘Call Of Duty’ and ‘The Last Of Us’

After a turbulent start to 2023, The Day Before is now being accused of ripping off games like Call Of Duty, The Last Of Us and Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Earlier this year, Fntastic promised a gameplay reveal trailer for The Day Before would be released in January. However, developers postponed both the launch of the game and the premier of the trailer due to legal issues that stemmed from Fntastic forgetting to trademark the name of their game.

The Day Before had been due for release March 1 but because of those issues, Fntastic pushed the release back to November 10 to allegedly give the studio adequate time to sort things out. However, they still went ahead with the launch of the trailer – not that fans were impressed.

Advertised as “raw gameplay footage”, the 10-minute video saw a player running down a street, exploring an abandoned house, fiddling about with their inventory and opening some cupboards. They eventually shoot some zombies but as one fan commented “For a game that was previously meant to come out this month, this sure is a…unique gameplay reveal.”

“Best jogging simulator I’ve ever seen,” wrote another fan.

Following the trailer, YouTube channel Force Gaming posted a series of images that highlighted the similarities between The Day Before‘s trailer and the original showcase for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s zombies mode.

“The Day Before is the epitome of ‘Can I copy your homework?’,” wrote Force Gaming. “First 4 scenes in their recent 10 minute gameplay video? Shot for shot the same (composition and framing) as CoD Black Ops Zombies Trailer.”

The Day Before is the epitome of "Can I copy your homework?" First 4 scenes in their recent 10 minute gameplay video? Shot for shot the same (composition and framing) as CoD Black Ops Zombies Trailer: pic.twitter.com/1eyHG6pS29 — Force (@ForceStrategy) February 4, 2023

Force Gaming then went on to share similarities between The Day Before’s logo and the one used by The Last Of Us, while “one of their most used screenshots looks awfully familiar to one from The Division.”

And one of their most used screenshots looks awfully familiar to one from The Division pic.twitter.com/1a6yWAvxHm — Force (@ForceStrategy) February 4, 2023

“In case you think it’s pure coincidence. Not only is the framing, composition, and colouring similar. They’re also in the exact same order, one after the other,” wrote Force Gaming. “It’s like they’re not sure what to do, so they go and just copy whatever is popular.”

“If you’re following The Day Before for anything other than to watch the trainwreck you’re setting yourself up for disappointment,” they added.

Fntastic founders Eduard and Aisen Gotovtsev have hit back at claims that The Day Before is a scam, following numerous delays and controversy over the use of unpaid “volunteers”.

“It is unpleasant to hear such accusations,” said a statement, with the pair going on to write: “We hope that after the game’s success, we’ll give people faith that in this life, if you persevere toward a dream, it will come true, despite all the obstacles and doubts.”

