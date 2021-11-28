The Epic Games Store adds Antstream retro cloud streaming service

Epic Games has added a new service to their store that allows players to enjoy retro games via cloud streaming.

Antstream is a retro focused service with over 1,200 titles available to play through cloud streaming. Games include Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Earthworm Jim, and Mortal Kombat. As first spotted by GamesIndustry.biz, the service also features titles from Disney, Warner Brothers, Bandai Namco, and Atari.

Those interested in trying the service can head to the Epic Games Store and pick up a free limited-time bundle of gems. The 1090 gems are an in-game currency that can be spent playing games, challenges, and limited-time tournaments. Gems can also be used to unlock harder challenges and play turn-based PvP against friends and other players.

Players can pick up the pack as part of the Epic Games Store’s free weekly giveaways until December 2. After that, the pack will be replaced with two new free games. The first is Dead By Daylight, the second is While True: Learn().

Dead By Daylight is a horror-themed asymmetrical multiplayer game. One player takes control of a killer and plays in first person to hunt down four other players. These four play as survivors and have a third-person perspective and several tasks between them and need to escape.

While True: Learn() is a puzzle game where the player builds a cat-to-human translation system. The game uses a scripting interface to allow players to write code and build systems as they begin to understand their cat.

“You’re a machine learning specialist who makes neural networks, but your cat seems to be better at it. Now you must solve puzzles to build a cat-to-human translation system (who knows what else this cat is capable of!). Earn a fortune, buy kickass cat outfits and learn how.”

Both games will be available for free on the Epic Games Store from December 2.

