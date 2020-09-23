The Game Awards has been confirmed to return later this year

The Game Awards show is set to return later this year as an all-digital event with awards, musical performances, and game announcements.

Viewers will be able to stream the show on December 10 in 4K resolution across more than 45 global video platforms. Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, the show will operate without an audience and instead air from studio locations at Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.

The presentation will be presented and curated by industry veteran Geoff Keighley, who has helmed the show since its birth in 2014. Similar to previous years, multiple awards, musical performances, and world premiere announcements will happen throughout the course of the show.

Due to the lack of a studio audience, viewers and co-streamers will instead be able to interact throughout with live in-game experiences, and interactive extensions on streaming platforms such as Twitch. Additionally, the weekend will also see instantly playable game content, in-game drops, demos, live streams, and exclusive discounts on gaming digital storefronts. More information is expected nearer the time.

A new category has also been revealed to be included. Known as the Innovation in Accessibility award, it’s said to “recognizes software and / or hardware developers that are pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology, and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience.”

Speaking in a press release, Keighley discussed The Game Awards and why it’s more important than ever that it goes ahead this year.

“In 2020, video games have connected and comforted us more than ever, and that makes the 2020 edition of The Game Awards our most important show ever,” Keighley said. “Our team is working hard to deliver an innovative and thoughtful program that celebrates excellence, previews the future, and amplifies important voices that are shaping the future of this medium.”

BlizzCon was recently announced to be returning in 2021 after originally being cancelled due to coronavirus. Instead, the celebratory event will now operate as an online-only convention.