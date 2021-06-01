Twitch warns streamers of further DMCA takedowns

Twitch is warning streamers on its live streaming platform that more DMCA content takedowns could be coming soon.

As reported by Kotaku, Twitch has released an email to streamers explaining that it believes music publishers are using automated tools to find stream content with copyrighted content, and that “all claims are for VODs”.

Twitch wrote: “We are committed to being more transparent with you about DMCA. We recently received a batch of DMCA takedown notifications with about 1,000 individual claims from music publishers.

“We are actively speaking with music labels about solutions that could work for creators as well as rights holders.”

Twitch sent out a new email during the night stating they've received 1,000 more DMCA takedown claims from record labels, likely before we see another ban wave. the music industry once again trying their hardest to make the internet a miserable experience pic.twitter.com/DySLlx4YMI — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) May 28, 2021

In the email, Twitch has strongly recommended that streamers remove any content that contains any copyrighted material whether it be in VODs or clips before a DMCA takedown can happen.

“For your remaining VODs, we recommend you use the ‘unpublish all’ feature and review any content for unauthorized music or other copyrighted material.”

Last year, Twitch took action against copyrighted music in response to music industry pressure, deleting thousands of hours worth of content of its platform. Now, streamers are unable to live broadcast specific copyrighted content without receiving a DMCA takedown and a strike on their channel.

In a blog post at the time, Twitch explained that the only way to avoid getting a DMCA notification is “don’t play recorded music on your stream”.

Twitch recently added a dedicated hot tub streaming category following controversy on its platform, and also announced that it will be introducing 350+ new community tags relating to gender, sexual orientation, race, ability and more.