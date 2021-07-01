Two ‘Silent Hill’ games are reportedly in development

Konami is reportedly working on two Silent Hill games with Bloober Team and a separate developer.

READ MORE: The best horror games to give you nightmares in 2021

Yesterday (June 30) it was announced that Konami and the developer behind The Medium, Bloober Team, will be partnering on new projects in a new strategic cooperation agreement.

According to a press statement from the Polish developer’s website, this includes jointly developing “selected contents” and “exchanging know-how”.

Advertisement

As VGC reports via anonymous sources, the game that Bloober Team is currently working on is a Silent Hill game but Konami reportedly has a separate game Silent Hill project in the works at a “prominent” Japanese studio.

In February, Bloober Team said that it was working on an existing horror IP from “a very famous gaming publisher” leading fans to believe it to be Silent Hill.

However, Konami has yet to confirm or deny the rumours that two separate games are in the works.

Regarding the new partnership with Bloober Team, Konami’s representative director Hideki Hayakawa said: “We have been providing unique entertainment content and ways to enjoy it through the use of information technology.”

Earlier this year, Konami had denied that it was shutting down its games production divisions in response to organisational restructuring efforts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Blue Box Game Studios delayed the ‘trailers app’ for the upcoming game Abandoned following conspiracies that the studio was working with Konami.

In a tweet, Blue Box said: “We wanted to set things straight. We have no relations with Konami. Silent Hill is owned by Konami. We do not have any relations with Hideo Kojima. It was never our intention to tease the name as Silent Hill. We sincerely apologize for this.”