‘Worms Rumble’ is bringing multiplayer mayhem later this year

Worms Rumble has been announced by developer Team 17 and is coming to PS4, PS5 and PC later this year.

Read More: Battle royales are changing the way we play video games for the better

Based on the classic Worms franchise, the new instalment is a multiplayer focused arena battle game. Supporting up to 32 players, the game will be the first time the franchise has utilised real-time combat.

Both solo and squad matches will be available at launch. Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing – the games version of a battle royale – are the two confirmed modes coming to Worms Rumble and will bring series famous weapons such as the Holy-Hand Grenade.

Cross-play will also be available between all available consoles, allowing players to party up together no matter what system they’re playing on.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Team 17 will be running a closed beta from July 15-19 and allow players to try out the game for the first time. The beta will only be available on PC and you can sign up here.

The official Steam description for the game reads: “Worms Rumble is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat. Get ready to rumble in Deathmatch or Last Worm Standing modes where you’re only ever a Holy Hand Grenade away from death!

“Use a variety of fan-favourite weapons like the Bazooka and Shotgun plus all-new additions to the armoury to bring the pain to your invertebrate opponents as you climb the ranks. Customise your worm, take part in challenges and seasonal events and experiment with new ways to play in The Lab. This is Worms, reinvented.”

Advertisement

In recent multiplayer news, Amazon’s Crucible has gone back into beta less than two months since it initially launched to “focus on providing the best possible experience.”