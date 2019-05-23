George R.R. Martin reveals ‘Winds of Winter’ book deadline

At last!

George R.R. Martin has revealed a working deadline for The Winds of Winter, the sixth novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy saga.

The author of the popular book series, which was adapted for HBO’s Game of Thrones, has been trying to finish the penultimate novel for years. His last book, A Dance With Dragons, was released back in 2011 – the same year the hit TV series hit screens.

But now, after responding to a plea from Air New Zealand, the writer has said that he will finish the book by the end of July 2020.

The airline company produced an advert that implores the author to visit New Zealand in order to help him relax – and complete the task at hand.

“We’ve noticed that between red carpets and talk show interviews, you’re having a bit of trouble finishing your next book,” a voice in the advert says.

Addressing the stress of having to soon deliver a finished project after the world’s biggest TV series ended this month, the voiceover continues: “We call that, ‘Quite a bit of pressure,’ so how are you meant to be creative when you’re probably as nervous as a Stark with a wedding invite?”

Martin responded to the advert on his blog, saying that he will visit New Zealand next year for the World Science Fiction Convention which take place on July 29.

“I tell you this,” he wrote, “if I don’t have The Winds of Winter in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done.”

So it’s a deadline of sorts, and one that fans the world over will likely to hold him to. They have been waiting eight years for it, after all.

Meanwhile, Martin has said goodbye to the fantasy show in an emotional blog post earlier this week.

“The last night, the last show,” Martin wrote on his blog.

“After eight epic seasons, HBO’s GAME OF THRONES series has come to an end. It is hard to believe it is over, if truth be told.”