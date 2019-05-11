George R.R. Martin says he would have preferred HBO depicted ‘Game of Thrones’ in the exact same way his novels were written

"Some of the deviation, of course, is because I’ve been so slow with these books."

George R.R. Martin has said he’d have preferred it if HBO had depicted Game of Thrones in the exact same way he’d written the novels that the show is based upon.

While it seems like everyone in the world is in love with Game of Thrones and can’t get enough of its final season, it appears as though George R.R. Martin has a few reservations about how the show ended up being adapted from his A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

Talking to Rolling Stone, he was asked about why Sansa’s story deviated from the books and whether he ever got emotional about studio changes. “Well, yeah – of course you have an emotional reaction,” he answered. “I mean, would I prefer they do it exactly the way I did it? Sure. But I’ve been on the other side of it, too. I’ve adapted work by other people, and I didn’t do it exactly the way they did it, so….”

Admitting that some of the deviation was due to his own shortcomings, Martin added: “Some of the deviation, of course, is because I’ve been so slow with these books. I really should’ve finished this thing four years ago – and if I had, maybe it would be telling a different story here. It’s two variations of the same story, or a similar story, and you get that whenever anything is adapted.”

He was also asked about his feelings regarding the end of the show. “You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually,” Martin admitted. “I wish we had a few more seasons. But I understand. Dave and Dan are gonna go on to do other things, and I’m sure some of the actors were signed up for like seven or eight years, and they would like to go on and take other roles. All of that is fair. I’m not angry or anything like that, but there’s a little wistfulness in me.

“I’ve worked on other shows, you know? Twilight Zone in the mid-’80s, and then Beauty and the Beast for three years… And whenever a show ends, and the longer the show lasts the harder it is. You’re really with a family. You’re with them for a large part of the year, and not only working with them, but you’re often living with them in some distant location where you’re all in one hotel together. You’re seeing them every day, like five days a week, sometimes seven days a week. They’re very intensely involved in your life.”

Meanwhile, Joe Dempsie has shared his thoughts on his character’s sex scene from a recent episode of Game Of Thrones.

In the second episode of the eighth and final series of the popular HBO series, which was titled ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ and aired on April 21, Dempsie’s Gendry Baratheon was seen taking Arya Stark’s (played by Maisie Williams) virginity.

Fans had a lot to say about the scene, with some finding it very awkward, having watched Arya grow up in the show. After Williams acknowledged that it was uncomfortable for her too, Dempsie, unsurprisingly, admitted to sharing his co-star’s feelings.

“It was strange for me having known [Williams] since she was 11 or 12 years old and being asked to play out a scene like that,” Demise told Esquire. “That discomfort I had initially seemed to have been shared by quite a lot of people who have watched that episode, too.

“But I found the subsequent conversation actually really quite interesting. What that scene ended up doing was forcing people to confront their own hypocrisy in a way.”