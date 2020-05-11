Hurts announce new single ‘Voices’ is coming Friday

Hurts have announced they will be releasing new single ‘Voices’ on Friday (May 15).

The Manchester synth-pop duo unveiled the news on Instagram earlier today (May 11) with two posts revealing brand new artwork and a pre-sale link.

One caption reads: “VOICES | 15.05.20 | PRE-SAVE NOW | #VOICESHURTS | LINK IN BIO”

This comes after the group recently appeared to tease their return on social media – having just shared a new trailer.

Hurts’ last album was 2017’s “personal pop record” ‘Desire‘, and have been somewhat quiet since their acclaimed world tour wrapped up in Europe in 2018.

But, after a social media blackout, both Theo Hutchraft and Adam Anderson shared a series of black and white photos last week, prompting fans to view a mysterious code on their website and view the band’s channel on Telegram.

This was then followed by the duo sharing a new trailer of the pair sat opposite one another in masks, before messages were read out in Thai, Chinese, Georgian and Greek.

Frontman Theo Hutchcraft previously told NME that they enjoy “not being able to be pigeon-holed or for people to be able to second-guess.”

“We provide an alternative to the pop music that people listen to on a daily basis,” he said. “That’s all we want to do – we don’t fit in. It doesn’t have to all be shiny and manufactured. You can make pop music yourself and in your own way.”

He added: “In a lot of ways, we create a community. That’s probably what draws fans in – they are very welcome. What they like about us is different, but what ties them all together is that they’re all people who like the ‘otherness’ that’s within us.”

After the success of their debut album ‘Happiness’ in 2010, Hurts won the NME Award for Best New Band the following year.

They’ve risen to become a stadium act and festival headliners in parts of Europe as well as collaborating with the likes of Calvin Harris, The Courteeners and Kylie Minogue.