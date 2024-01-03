Lil Nas X responds to Dave Chapelle’s joke about ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Nas X has responded to Dave Chapelle‘s joke about the singer’s 2021 track ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

Chapelle’s latest Netflix comedy special The Dreamer was released on December 31 and has already had a slew of problematic moments from the comedian himself. In one segment of the special, Chapelle jokes about Lil Nas X’s 2021 hit.

The joke depicts Chapelle asking a child what they want to be when they grow up to which they refuse to answer in fear of the “other kids” who may laugh at them. He continues to encourage the kid and they finally answer with “Little Nas X”.

“That n**** stood up in front of the whole class… I wanna be the gayest n**** that ever lived.” He continued: “I want to do a music video, slide down a stripper pole all the way into the depths of hell and suck the devil’s dick at 10’o-clock on BET while all the kids are awake and they can see me.”

He went on to say: “Shockingly, that was the only dream that worked out.”

Lil Nas X took to his official X/Twitter page to address the joke. “Yall gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce,” wrote the singer.

Elsewhere in the special, Chapelle spoke about the moment in which he first met the singer. “I know a dreamer when I see one, and I’ve met many powerful dreamers in my life, none more powerful than a man who calls himself Lil Nas X,” he said.

He continued: “I met this n**** at a party. I had no idea who he was. But the minute he walked into that party, I knew I was in his dream. Everyone at that party was a dreamer, everyone was famous but when that n**** walked in, he was dressed like CP3O. He was Shining. And everyone was like ‘Oh my god, there he is, that’s Lil Nas X’.

“I didn’t know who he was and for some reason, out of fall the dreamers there, he walked right up to me and he said ‘I tried to get you in my video.’ I didn’t know what the fuck he was talking about. I said ‘What video?’ and he was just looking at like ‘You know what video,’ and walked away.”

He also addressed his previous controversies with the Trans community and targeted them again along with disabled people.

Acknowledging his previous comments on the subject, he joked: “I’m not fucking with those people anymore. It wasn’t worth the trouble.”

Chappelle then said he had “a whole new angle”, adding: “I ain’t doing trans jokes no more. You know what I do tonight? Tonight I’m doing all handicapped jokes. They’re not as organised as the gays and I love punching down.”

Chappelle previously addressed the backlash to his jokes about trans people in a special titled What’s In A Name, where he claimed those critical of his comments disregarded his “artistic nuance”.

Recently, it was reported that some fans of Chappelle walked out of a stand-up show in Boston after the comedian allegedly criticised Israel’s bombing of Gaza.