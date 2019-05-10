Listen to Logic’s new album, ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ featuring Eminem, Will Smith and more

Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy and Gucci Mane also make an appearance

Logic has released his latest album, ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’, which includes a stellar list of guest features including Eminem, Will Smith, Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane and Logic’s father.

The rapper announced yesterday (May 9) that the album would be available ‘everywhere tonight’, in a tweet that included what appears to be the album’s back cover, including the full tracklisting.

You can listen to the full album here:

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, an album by Logic on Spotify

‘Homicide’, the track Logic released with Eminem last week, is included on the record, as well as a track with the one and only Will Smith, named ‘Don’t Be Afraid To Be Different’.

‘Kamikaze’ wasn’t Logic’s first collaboration of 2019. In March, he teamed up with Mac DeMarco to produce the soundtrack to his debut novel Supermarket.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Published under the rapper’s real name, Bobby Hall, the book tells the tale of jaded supermarket worker Flynn who discovers a crime scene when he turns up to work at his local grocery store one morning.