50 Cent working on new series that looks at past beef with The Game

50 Cent is working on a new series for cable network Starz that will look at his highly publicised past beef with fellow rapper The Game.

With a working title of Moment in Time: The Massacre, the seasonal anthology “will explore the true stories in which iconic hip-hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes.”

Season 1 will look at how “tension between 50 Cent and The Game led to an all-out street war, pitting G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot and Henchman serving a life sentence in prison.”

According to Variety, Abdul Williams is onboard to write and executive produce the series. His previous credits include The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story, both of which were produced for BET. Anil Kurian will help develop the project on behalf of G-Unit Film & Television.

50 is also developing a second series for Starz, an untitled drama inspired by the life of sports agent and attorney Nicole Lynn, the first Black woman to represent a Top 3 NFL draft pick.

The series “follows the rise of a determined young, African-American woman as she breaks through and climbs to the top of the highly competitive and male-dominated world of sports agents.”

Tash Grey, who has also worked as a writer and co-executive producer on 50’s Power prequel Raising Kanan, will serve as writer and executive producer on it. Kurian again will develop the project on behalf of G-Unit Film & Television.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has discussed ‘cancel culture’ in a new interview, saying the “biggest target” of the perceived movement is “heterosexual males in general.”

The rapper was speaking in a new interview, in which he also said that he doesn’t believe that he himself can be ‘cancelled’.