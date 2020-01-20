AC/DC set to “release new album” in 2020 and tour with Brian Johnson

AC/DC are reportedly set to make their live comeback later this year, with Brian Johnson returning as frontman of the legendary rock group once more.

According to Australian radio personality Eddie McGuire, Johnson will return to the group after hearing loss forced him to originally call it a day in 2016.

McGuire also claimed that the group’s long rumoured comeback album with Johnson will arrive within the next couple of months.

Advertisement

Speaking on his Triple M Melbourne show, Eddie said: “My mail is there will be a new album released by AC/DC [in] February/March this year, but also that AC/DC will be touring Australia October/November 2020.

“And after a lot of work and a lot of technical research, they have been able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson, who will be out front.”

As well as Johnson’s return, the group could also reunite with drummer Phil Rudd — who left in 2015 after he was convicted of drug possession and threatening to kill a former employee.

“They’ve had a few changes over the journey, but Angus out front, Brian Johnson lead singing, and maybe Phil Rudd, after his issues that he’s had in recent times,” McGuire continued.

A full AC/DC reunion was first rumoured in 2018, amid claims that the rock icons were working on a new album that would feature the work of their late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young on “every track”.

Advertisement

Rudd and Johnson were spotted together in Vancouver last year, where AC/DC have recorded all their albums over the last two decades.